Dominica Clinches Victory Over SVG in 2025 WINLOTT U-19 Championships

Dominica now sits atop WINLOTT TABLE with clinical defeat of St Vincent

Dominica now sits on top of the 2025 WINLOTT WICB Under-19 Cricket Championships, with a clinical defeat of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Tanteen Recreational Ground on Thursday April 10, 2025. St. Vincent and the Grenadines won the toss and batted on a hard, dry surface.

Devonte MacDowall made a top-score of 30, Kevin Shallow supported with 23, and Damali Phillips made 14, while extras contributed 15 made of 2 byes, 1 leg-bye, and 12 wides, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines were bowled out for 99 in 35.5 overs.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines lost wickets at 00 for 1, 13 for 2, 19 for 3, 26 for 4, 30 for 5, 81 for 6, 87 for 7, 94 for 8, 102 for 9, 109 all out.

Winlott Man of the Match Kester Lestrade took 3 for 11, Darin Toussaint 2 for 19, Joel Durand 2 for 29, and Kenneth Valmomd 2 for 37.

In reply Dionnie Rolle gifted Elron Glasgow catching practice in the covers as he attempted a lofted drive off Vincentian skipper Kodi Grant – 08 for 1, but a classy knock of 68 not out by Dominican skipper Stephan Pascal, aided by with 25 not out, ensured Dominica romped home with a canter to win by nine wickets.

Of the four bowlers used by St. Vincent and the Grenadines, skipper Kodi Grant was the only wicket taker for St. Vincent and the Grenadines taking 1 for 30, as Dominica went on to win and sit on top of the 2025 Winlott championship table.