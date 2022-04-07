Dominica opens General Consulate for OECS states in Morocco

In a move to bolster diplomatic ties, Dominica and the Kingdom of Morocco signed a roadmap for cooperation.

The Dominican Prime Minister is currently in Dakhla as his government opens a general consulate on behalf of the (OECS) states in Morocco.

The significant and promising diplomatic presence will present an opportunity to further boost bilateral exchanges between the Kingdom of Morocco and OECS.

“I am very happy to be here in Dakhla to inaugurate the embassy and to exchange views with his excellency on the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Commonwealth of Dominica,” said Prime Minister Skerrit.

Prime Minister Skerrit also stated that King Mohamed VI led the global fight with respect to climate change, migration, access to education, and economic prosperity.

“The opening of a consulate in Dakhla is the manifestation of the strong relationship that exists between the Kingdom of Morocco and the OECS,” he further emphasized.

Furthermore, the Dominican prime minister stated that Dominica reaffirms the royal vision of upholding stability and security in the Caribbean region through tangible social-economic projects.

With the opening of the general consulate in Dakhla, the Caribbean island country of Dominica has taken one step ahead in creating its presence in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region.