Dominica PM directs all State resources be used to find abducted 12yro

Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed sadness over the abduction of 12-year-old Kernisha Etienne and has ordered that all State resources be used in the search and rescue efforts while a request for helicopter aid from the French government has been provided.

Skerrit, who is attending the Ninth Summit of the Americas in the US had posted on his official Facebook page, a voice statement outlining what is being done to find the pupil.

The prime minister says he has been in touch with the Minister of National Security and has directed that all State resources be used in the search and rescue efforts and that they do not end the search and rescue efforts until Kernisha is found, and found alive.

On June 7, Etienne was abducted from her home around 11:30 pm and taken into the bushes of the community of Warner.