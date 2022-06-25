Dominica prepares for West Indies v Bangladesh T20Is in July

Discover Dominica Authority, in collaboration with the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA), continues preparations ahead of the upcoming T20Is – West Indies v Bangladesh.

The T20I games will be held in Dominica on July 2nd and 3rd 2022 at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau. Patrons can expect to be treated to a festive cricket experience during the matches. The Stadium Forecourt will come alive with authentic elements of Dominica’s Carnival experience and its unique heritage, through cultural performances, dance, the Kalinago people and the famous sounds of the popular Lapo Kabwit.

Entry protocols to the stadium have been lifted to allow both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to enter; however, health and safety protocols must be adhered to, including mask-wearing and sanitization upon entrance to the stadium and stands.

Ticket prices for the games are outlined below and include a 50% discount for those 65 years and over and children 12 and under.

STAND PRICE (Eastern Caribbean Dollars) 65 years & Over and 12 & Under Shillingford $70 $35 Clem John and John Laurent $40 $20 East $40 $20 Grounds $15 $8

Tickets are stand-specific but not seat-specific, so persons are encouraged to arrive early to get the seats of their choice. Tickets go on sale online and at the Windsor Park Stadium soon.

In addition to the entry protocols and ticketing information, patrons must be aware of the exit policy during the games. Patrons who exit the stadium during the games will not be permitted to re-enter on the same ticket. The patron will need to purchase a new ticket to re-enter the facility.

