Dominica to begin construction of cable car project in November

The Dominica government says the construction of the multi-million dollar world’s longest cable car project is expected to begin later this year.

“I am hoping with the hurricane season (due to begin on Wednesday), we have no disasters, no storms, no major hurricanes, we can start actual construction in November of this year,” Tourism Minister Denise Charles said.

She said the US$54 million project involving a length of Detachable Monocable Cable Car 6.6 kilometres long will provide a safe and quick passage to the Boiling Lake, the second-largest of its kind in the world, situated in the Morne Trois Pitons National Park, a World Heritage Site, east of the capital.

The lake is a flooded fumarole from a volcano in the area known as the Valley of Desolation and for which it takes a 6-hour trek.

“This project is very critical because as you know Dominica has the second-largest boiling lake in the world or the first largest in the western hemisphere. So this project will certainly feature Dominica as a major tourist destination as many people will be excited to come and visit the second-largest boiling lake in the world,” said Charles.

She said the project is being undertaken by ABL Holdings with the government having a 15 per cent stake.

“Currently we are in the first phase. They have done consultations with the people of the Roseau Valley. We are expected to do a second round soon and we are also conducting the feasibility studies including the environmental impact studies for this project and finalising negotiations with land owners,” she said.

“Things are looking great. This will certainly bring greater economic activity …and as a result you expect to see many more people visit the Boiling Lake. They will need tour operators,” Charles said, adding that the government is hoping that construction of the project will begin later this year.

When completed, Dominica will surpass, Vietnam, which holds the title of the world’s longest cable car with its 5.8 km of the ropeway.