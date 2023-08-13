Dominican cyclist, Bram Sanderson, dies in fatal accident in Antigua

Bram Sanderson, a national athlete and well-known cyclist from Dominica, was killed in a car accident.

Sanderson, 30, was involved in a crash in Antigua at 3 a.m., according to local media.

A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the accident. According to reports, Sanderson was riding the motorcycle with a passenger who was taken to the hospital.

Sanderson died as a result of his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Dominica has been rocked by the news of his death.

The Dominica Olympic Committee and Dominica Commonwealth Games Association expressed their sympathies to Bram Sanderson’s friends and family in a Facebook post.

According to the article, Bram Sanderson was a national athlete who represented Dominica at both the regional and international levels in a variety of sports, including kayaking and cycling.

According to the associations, Bram Sanderson will be remembered not only for his love of athletics, but also for his continual cheerfulness and encouragement to everyone he met.

“Many people will miss him.”