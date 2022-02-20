Dominican national dies while rescuing drowning couple

DOMINICA – St Vincent Times was informed that a Dominican national drowned while trying to rescue a Foreign couple.

According to media reports, the couple encountered difficulties while swimming at Batibou Beach on the island’s North-Eastern coast.

It was reported that the Dominican national who rendered his assistance to the couple, died while attempting to save them from drowning.

There were mixed reports as to the fate of the foreign couple at the time of publication.

In December 2019, Russel Southgate, a 50-year-old man from Calgary Canada, drowned at Batibou Beach.

According to his girlfriend, Russel encountered difficulty in the water while he was some distance away from the rest of the group and by the time they were able to assist, he was unconscious.

According to Discover Dominica, Batibou Beach is regarded as one of the most beautiful beaches on the island.

This is Breaking News we will update.