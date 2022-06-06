Dominican Republic environment minister is shot dead at his office

On Monday, the office of the president confirmed that the Dominican Republic’s minister of the environment and natural resources was gunned down in his office by a close friend.

Authorities say Orlando Jorge Mera was shot by Miguel Cruz, who has been detained. Further details were not immediately available.

The office of President Luis Abinader expressed its deepest condolences.

Thousands of police and emergency officials swarmed the office of the environment and natural resources ministry in the capital of Santo Domingo and barred entry as mourners gathered nearby. The office of Mera is located on the fourth floor of a building that also houses the ministry of tourism.

“We are concerned about the situation,” Mera’s ministry said in a brief statement.

Head of the government’s cabinet of innovation, wrote a letter in which he lamented the killing.

“His death is tragic,” he said. We Dominicans must come together and establish a pact for peace and peaceful coexistence. Let there be no more violence.”

Besides being an attorney, Mera was a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. In August 2020, he was appointed Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources.