Dominican Republic holds day of mourning for victims of San Cristóbal explosion

Death toll from Dominica Republic market fire rises to 27

Today is a national day of mourning in the Dominican Republic out of reverence for those who perished in Monday’s explosion in San Cristóbal.

President Luis Abinader ordered that all flags must be flown at half-staff in all military installations and public structures across the nation.

At least 27 individuals have been slain by the explosion.

More than thirty patients remain hospitalized with injuries ranging from fractured bones to severe burns.

Monday’s fire and detonation occurred in a bakery in the city, which is located just west of the Dominican Republic’s capital, Santo Domingo.

Officials in the fire department are still investigating the cause of the fatal explosion.