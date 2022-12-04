Dominica’s Boiling Lake water levels have changed significantly-UWI

Water levels at Dominica’s Boiling Lake being monitored

Water levels at the Boiling Lake, Dominica, have changed significantly in recent days, a phenomenon that has occurred several times since 1876 with the last occurring in Nov 2021-May 2022.

The observed changes in water levels and activity at the Boiling Lake are not necessarily related to increased volcanic activity in the area.

Visitors are asked to proceed with caution at the Lake. The UWI-SRC and the ODM – Office of Disaster Management, Dominica are the official sources of information on volcanic activity in Dominica and continue to monitor and will provide any necessary updates.

Source : UWI Seismic Centre