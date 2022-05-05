Dominica’s FIU seizes almost $1 million in cash

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) said it is still investigating the discovery and seizure of almost one million euros ($0.37 cents = one euro) during an exercise in Portsmouth, last month.

McKelson Ferrol, the FIU director, says on April 20, he and the police and the Customs Department intercepted US$332,250 from an unidentified individual.

During an examination of a brown box that arrived from St. Marten on board a cargo ship, Customs found three soap powder boxes containing “a clear vacuum-sealed plastic pack” containing US currency. A fourth bag containing US dollars was also intercepted, he said.

The FIU has since begun a “parallel” investigation into the matter, he said, adding that the money seized “should be handed over to the FIU…and an application was filed for forfeiture of the money under the Proceeds of Crime Act”.

A Magistrate’s Court case has been filed, and investigations are ongoing, according to him.