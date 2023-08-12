Dominica’s govt says the ‘Botanic Gardens’ have not been sold

The Dominican government has denied a notion spreading on radio talk programs and social media that the Botanic Gardens had been sold to a foreign buyer for the creation of a golf course.

According to a statement issued by the Dominican government, the Botanic Gardens have not been sold to any private or international organization, nor has the government entered into any arrangement to create a golf course or any other project at the Botanic Gardens.

According to the report, proposed designs for the development of the Botanic Gardens were developed four years ago and were neither evaluated or approved by the Dominican government.

In a statement issued on Friday, the political group Team Unity Dominica (TUD) expressed concern about the sale of Dominica’s Botanic Gardens.