Donald Trump confesses that he tried to seize Venezuelan oil

Faced with the confession of former US President Donald Trump of wanting to seize Venezuela’s oil during his presidency, the Republic’s Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, emphasized that this claim had the support of his lackeys in the country to become with the State’s resources and assets.

Trump’s admission stems from a speech he gave last Saturday in North Carolina, in which he questioned the audience, “What do you think we’re buying oil from Venezuela?” Venezuela was on the verge of collapse when I fled. We’d have made her. We’d have stolen all of their oil. It would have been directly across the street. However, we now purchase oil from Venezuela. We’re making a tyrant very wealthy. Nobody believes it; they believe it. They were well aware that their oil was worthless. It’s dreadful. Tar is what you can obtain. It has the consistency of tar. And specific plants are required to purify it,” he explained.

Trump emphasizes in his speech that because his aim was not accomplished, the US government was compelled to purchase oil from Venezuela.

Given these declarations, the Chancellor of the Republic reaffirmed via his Twitter account that his objective was always to grab Venezuelan oil.

He recounted all of the harm done to Venezuelans by the US, saying that “with the support of its lackeys here, it has had a single goal: to steal our resources!” They can’t and won’t,” he continued.

Trump: When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse. We would have taken it over, we would have gotten all that oil. pic.twitter.com/5q3Jr1j1Ho — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2023

Source : ultimasnoticias