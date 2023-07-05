Don’t be fooled by PNM in upcoming local govt election: Neil Gosine

Local Government Elections will take place on the 14th August 2023 however, the heavy rains and massive flooding throughout the country that occurred recently and continues to occur with minutes of heavy rainfall tells the real story of the poor service we have received by the People’s National Movement councilors in service to their communities.

Every time Local Government elections come around we are promised reform and that the reform will make the difference but after the flooding on the 27th June 2023, we are hoping it will impact the electorate to understand why it’s a priority to go out to vote and why Local Government is so important in maintaining the roadways and drainage so we can have no fear of being flooded out because the drains are not cleaned. So we can have reliable health care in our communities, or we can have reliable water supplies, telephone services, electricity without power outages, particularly well-kept savannahs, playgrounds among other services that are neglected year after year. However, all we saw on the 27th of June was that within minutes of a heavy downpour, roads were impassable, flood water rising and many citizens faced with their homes flooded out in mere minutes.

The People’s National Movement has been campaigning once again on local government reform but really has this ever worked without support from the Opposition, the United National Congress. It’s another example of a “trick” to campaign on a point but without opposition support, changing the law will be difficult to achieve meaningful reform. So why campaign under this pretense that hasn’t been implemented over their last eight years they have been in power.

Local Government is the front line for true representation of the people within their communities, so let’s go out and vote, vote for more effective service for our communities and real representation from the people we put in place as councilors in the burgesses. Don’t vote for the red party for representation just because you are a member.

We need to focus on what we really need in our communities and forget the narrative of who jumps ship and who bad mouthing who. We must focus on our needs within our communities from a position of performance. What I saw on the 27th when there was flooding in the flood prone areas, the Opposition ex-councillors were seen all over their burgesses getting debris moved, ensuring fallen trees were removed and preparing food hampers for the flood affected victims.

These are the representatives that we must support when we see that they work so hard with little resources from the Government to ensure the drains are cleaned, streetlights will be repaired and working, potholes are fixed and garbage is collected within our communities. With little to no money being released from the Government we see them go the extra mile, time and time again, to look after our communities. Don’t forget this.

In examination of this Local Government Elections, to the average mind, it doesn’t make any kind of sense to give the PNM our votes again and again since all of Dr Keith Rowley’s councilors were underperforming for the last four years, in fact for the last eight years. Not one of them is making a difference in the population’s lives.

They all seem unfit for their portfolios and they come again with their hat in hand to ask for our vote. It is like shuffling a pack of cards composed of only jokers where we only seem to draw bad cards that turn up red and red again.