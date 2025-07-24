Don’t Vote for me… Vote for UNITY!

Just imagine a new political entity on the scene wielding a two-edged sword, slicing out corruption, pricking over inflated egos and cutting out ancient colonial laws that do not serve a modern and informed population. This and more is what I and others stand for … So doh vote fo me !

Imagine you are elected fairly but sit on opposition benches but don’t have a cent spent in your constituency … Nah, that is WRONG ! Once you are elected democratically and representing this country and your constituents paying taxes like everyone else, then whenever needs arise in that constituency, that representative must prepare a budget for spending on both capital and recurrent expenditures and other developmental projects for that constituency and once approved must have access to such funding for that constituency. Wat happenin now haffi change, So doh vote fo me eh !

Evidence of that mal-practice, a post colonial practice, is used to the advantage by this supposedly progressive incumbent, and is nothing short of the abuse of authority and is retrogressive. That is why infrastructure is not properly maintained particularly in the Grenadines and in opposition held constituencies … this is WRONG ! Under an enlightened government, a practical local government structure will be established to help streamline central government duties. ATM central government is operating like a local government and still getting licks from their own triangular pegs in stellate holes – lodging and fitting in a corner of convenience but leaving much to be desired.

Doh vote for me eh, caz we will legalize ganja so that the small man can eat ah propa food. Legalization will cover religious, medicinal and recreational use, with a 18 year minimum age for recreational usage. No age restrictions for medicinal or religious use. All persons with criminal records for cannabis possession will be expunged by order of Parliament and a public pardon held for all former ganja inmates. Those currently serving sentences for ganja possession only will be released, no if or but !!!

Look out for a change from the current colonial name to Youlou/Yurumein and a return to a republic, because that is what these Caribbean nations were, before being ejected and forced out of their homes by treachery and brute force. We know too well about the native genocide committed to our Paramount Chief and the countless unnamed and unarmed men, women and children who all suffered under the hand of the british colonizers … Ah wutliss, dutty set of homosexual british soldiers, governors and lieutenants. Fire on the british crown ! Stole our lands, then call it ‘crown land’. We demand reparations now. The trillion$ spent on weapons of destruction is really the profits from slavery which should be redirected as reparations, not only to Afrikans in the US, Caribbean and Afrikan continent, but to other ethnic groups like the North Amerikan Indians, Australian aborigines, Vietnamese, Punjab Indians and more recently the Palistinians, who need urgent reparatory justice among other exploited peoples across the globe.

But ah want u vote for this … A University of Youlou and the Begos (UYB) featuring the best legal luminaries from the Caribbean, the best Musicians from the Caribbean, the most outstanding Agricultural teachers, the best Marine, IT, Forensic Science and Environmental scientists including Disaster Management, the best Geologists and Volcanologists, the best Historians, the best Creative Arts faculty focusing on Dance, Drum, Caiso, Pan , Poetry and the Visual Arts including both Still and Video Photography. Our faculties of Medicine, Mathematics and Pedagogy will be staffed with local doctors and professors and our Olympic sports faculty will have the most modern gymnasium, complimented with an Olympic size pool and indoor netball/basket ball courts and athletics track that can host local, regional and international competitions. The Tech/Voc faculty will produce the skilled workforce required for the future development of this country. Once UYB gains momentum other faculties will be added. All who say dat can’t happen, doh vote fo me, eh , caz ppl will be lining up to come to our luxurious and prestigious institution of higher learning with international accreditation ! Do you now understand or ‘overstand’ why reparations is a NECESSITY !

And ah want u vote fo this too ! At the first independence celebration following the change of system, we moving the celebration to “Pitto” and it will be the last time that, that village will bear that name, the ‘little whore house’, what ‘petit bordel’ really means. In discussions with man and woman from North Leeward, most seem to favour a change of name, some even suggesting it be named “Hooperville” or “Hooper village”, based on local legacy. Fireman better keep walking a straight line if he wants to be a living legend. BTW this is the only location in this country with several Hooper families living in that community.

Being a Republic also requires changing other colonial names that have negative significance or no relevance, but not every colonial name will be changed immediately. Collectively, through public discussion backed by historical facts, we will honor local heroes by naming streets, new buildings, districts and institutions to keep their memory alive, a trend that has already started and which will continue. Thomas Saunders School, Mike Findlay Stand, Milton Cato Memorial, ET Joshua airport (now defunct), Norma Keizer Resource Center and Hugh Mulzac Square are just a few examples. We will recognize and honor all our heroes ! Garifuna arise ! Callinagu arise ! Afrikans arise, Indians arise, Rastafari arise ! This is our time !

Nuff said fo now, eh….so wait for … “Doh vote fo me” Part 2.