DOT will replace the stolen ‘Little Guyana Avenue’ street sign

The city Department of Transportation (DOT) is planning to replace the stolen ‘Little Guyana Avenue’ sign this week on the intersection of Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill, after speaking with Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar.

The sign was reported stolen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at approximately 7 p.m., according to police. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

In a Facebook post, the Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol (COPCP) said they’re thankful for the vigilant community members who recorded the incident and gave descriptions. In a separate post , a community member shared that sources said three men fled the scene in a black SUV.

The Little Guyana Avenue sign was unveiled in June 2021 recognizing the achievements, contributions and sacrifices of the Guyanese community in Richmond Hill and beyond.

Rajkumar, along with state Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr., Councilwoman Joann Ariola, District 31 Leader Richard David and the COPCP condemned the theft of the sign.

“It is a shame and unacceptable to see that someone would go through the trouble of climbing the street pole just to steal the ‘Little Guyana Avenue’ sign at the intersection of Lefferts Boulevard and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill,” Addabbo said. “This criminal may believe that this was a victimless crime, and while no one was physically injured, it does hurt the sense of pride our Guyanese neighbours feel for their community.”