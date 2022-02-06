Downtown Ottawa: Mayor says its out of control, protesters ‘calling the shots’

CTV – Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says downtown Ottawa is “out of control” as the trucker convoy protest and occupation is now in its 10th day.

As hundreds of trucks remain parked on Wellington Street and through the Parliamentary Precinct this afternoon, there are signs police are stepping up enforcement in a bid to end the demonstration. Police warned anyone attempting to bring gas, propane and other material supports to demonstrators could be subject to arrest.

Speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA’s CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent Sunday morning, Watson said it’s apparent the protesters have taken over the core.

“The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said. “They have far more people than we have police officers and I’ve indicated to the chief that we have to be much more nimble and proactive when it comes to these activities.”

Watson mentioned the wooden structure protesters built at Confederation Park, which has become a “community kitchen.” He said more should have been done to stop that sooner.

“Now, it’s become a rallying point, where there’s so many people there. How do we go in and enforce the laws and the NCC’s property rights?”

Residents reported hearing fireworks, loud music and truck horns late Saturday night and early Sunday morning through the downtown core..

“Overnight, demonstrators exhibited extremely disruptive and unlawful behaviour, which presented risks to public safety and unacceptable distress for Ottawa residents,” said police in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Police and Bylaw Services officers issued more than 450 tickets since Saturday morning, including for excessive noise and fireworks.

On Saturday, Ottawa’s police chief admitted the force doesn’t have enough resources to address the situation.

“We do not have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation while adequately and effectively providing policing in this city,” said Chief Peter Sloly during a special Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

On Saturday, an estimated 5,000 people and 1,000 tractor trailers and personal vehicles filled downtown Ottawa to join the protest. Hundreds of people attended a counter-protest at Ottawa City Hall, calling for an end to the demonstration.