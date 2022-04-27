Dr Anthony Fauci: US out of pandemic phase of COVID-19

Dr Anthony Fauci says the US is no longer in the “pandemic phase” of COVID-19 — more than two years after the coronavirus first began wreaking havoc on the nation.

PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff pressed the White House chief medical adviser Tuesday on the state of the virus in the US, particularly as many Americans prepare to receive their second booster shots and mask requirements are lifted across the country.

“Here we are. It’s the end of April. It’s the spring of 2022. How close are we to the end of the pandemic?” Woodruff asked.

“We are certainly, right now, in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci replied. “Namely, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

“So, if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are,” he added.

But the health adviser warned: “We’re not going to eradicate this virus.”

Fauci noted that efforts, such as intermittently vaccinating people, may have to continue every year to keep infection levels low.

While the US is no longer in the “pandemic phase,” Fauci said there is still a global crisis.

“Pandemic means a widespread, throughout the world, infection that spreads rapidly among people,” he said. “So, if you look at the global situation, there’s no doubt this pandemic is still ongoing.”

Earlier this month, Fauci indicated his support for individual Americans making their own medical risk assessments when it comes to COVID-19.