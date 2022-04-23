DR Congo declares new Ebola outbreak

On Saturday, health authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo reported a new outbreak of the Ebola virus. The patient was admitted to an Ebola treatment center for intensive care on Thursday 21 April but unfortunately died later that day.

According to the WHO, authorities ran the Ebola test as he was showing the symptoms of the disease. The deceased had been under care at home for a week before being admitted to the treatment center.

“Time is not on our side,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “The disease has had a two-week head start and we are now playing catch-up. The positive news is that health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have more experience than anyone else in the world at controlling Ebola outbreaks quickly”, he added.

Health authorities of the DRC are trying to identify contacts to monitor their health and disinfected the health facility where the patient was treated.

Plans to kick off vaccination have been scheduled in the coming days, as stockpiles of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine are already available in the cities of Goma and Kinshasa.