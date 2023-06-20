Drive-by shooting in Rillan Hill leaves 39-year old man dead

A drive-by shooting that occurred in the community of Rillan Hill around 10 p.m. on Monday night has left one man dead.

Police confirmed to the St. Vincent Times that 39-year-old Nivel Louis of Rillan Hill died as a result of the incident.

Sources say Louis who was shot in the face and about the body was rushed to the hospital and died sometime around 3 a.m. this morning.

Investigations are now underway.

On June 1st, Joel “Nappy” John, a 32-year-old mechanic from La Croix, was in his yard working on a truck when he was shot multiple times.

Also on June 1st, Romano Bynoe of Mesopotamia was shot. According to reports, Bynoe was shot in Sayers, Mesopotamia. He was then transported to the MCMH for medical treatment, where he is still warded.

The murder toll is now 22 for the year so far.