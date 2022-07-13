Droughts across the Caribbean are expected to abate by August

Although many parts of the Caribbean continue to receive below-normal rainfall in May, the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) said Tuesday that droughts are expected to abate by August.

There is still a good chance that the drought will continue through the wet season with no long-term drought that affects large reservoirs or rivers or groundwater being of concern, according to CIMH’s latest publication.

“While western Belizean interests should monitor their water resources until September, there is not much concern in the region over short-term drought that can affect small rivers, streams, and ponds.”

According to CIMH, over the three-month period, March to May, conditions were mainly normal to below normal in the eastern Caribbean, with wet patches in the south.