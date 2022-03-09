Wednesday, March 9

Dutch PM: Impossible for EU to completely cut off Russian gas and oil

SOURCE CNN
Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte addresses media before a working lunch with France's President about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on March 9, 2022. - The lunch will be focused on the situation in Ukraine and its security, economic and humanitarian consequences, as well as on the informal summit of Heads of State and Government on the European growth and investment model for 2030, to be held on March 10 and 11, 2022 in Versailles near Paris. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

It is “not possible” for the European Union to cut off its supply of Russian oil and gas completely, warned Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“We have to discuss our vulnerabilities in terms of our dependency on Russian oil and Russian gas. I will not plead to cut off our supply of oil and gas today from Russia,” Rutte said in a joint news conference with his French counterpart in Paris on Wednesday.

The bloc needs the Russian supply, Rutte stressed, calling it “the uncomfortable truth.”

On Tuesday, the EU announced its plans to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year and eliminate its overall need for Russian oil and gas “well before 2030.”

Rutte added that the bloc’s sanctions against Russia are “pointed” at the Russian leadership, not the people.

