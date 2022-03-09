Dutch PM: Impossible for EU to completely cut off Russian gas and oil

It is “not possible” for the European Union to cut off its supply of Russian oil and gas completely, warned Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“We have to discuss our vulnerabilities in terms of our dependency on Russian oil and Russian gas. I will not plead to cut off our supply of oil and gas today from Russia,” Rutte said in a joint news conference with his French counterpart in Paris on Wednesday.

The bloc needs the Russian supply, Rutte stressed, calling it “the uncomfortable truth.”

On Tuesday, the EU announced its plans to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds this year and eliminate its overall need for Russian oil and gas “well before 2030.”

Rutte added that the bloc’s sanctions against Russia are “pointed” at the Russian leadership, not the people.