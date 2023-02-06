King, Queen and Princess on the 11th day of Caribbean tour

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Princess Catharina-Amalia looked effortlessly chic in linen suits as they arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport during their Caribbean tour.

And it’s no wonder they looked relaxed, given the co-pilot on their two-hour flight from Curaçao to St Martin was King Willem-Alexander himself.

The 55-year-old monarch is a part-time pilot, and in 2017 it emerged that he’d been quietly flying for KLM for more than 20 years and frequently captained his own royal plane, formerly a Fokker 70, when going on state visits abroad.

The King earned his Airline Transport Pilot Licence in 2001, and in order to keep up his flying hours, he occasionally flies as a guest pilot for KLM Cityhopper.

The Dutch King wore a navy blue two-piece suit paired with a bright orange patterned tie and white shirt while his stylish wife, 51, opted for a cropped wide leg, off-white suit, with a double breasted jacket.

The elegant mother-of-three wore her blonde hair loosely curled with an off-cream floral headband.

They were snapped arriving at the airport, before heading off to tour the Fire Station Cay Hill and SXM Medical Centre.

The Princess of Orange was neatly dressed for the busy day, in an ochre two piece linen suit with a cream textured shirt.

Amalia, 19, like her mother wore her hair loosely curled and held onto a modern crotchet bag.

The royals have been touring the Dutch Caribbean Islands for the past week and on Monday’s visit explored the island of Saint Martin.

The popular family had a jam-packed day with lunch with the Government and a visit to Color Me SXM, a project on Sint Maarten by Be The Change Foundation. Plus a walking tour to see the reconstruction of the country after the event Hurricane Irma in September 2017.

However, it was King Willem that took the limelight, as he co-piloted the plane, which flew the family into Princess Juliana Airport.

King Willem-Alexander has form when it comes to piloting planes; the monarch surprised passengers on a KLM flight in 2018 and today he was clearly keen to show off his skills once more.