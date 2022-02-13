Dwight Schar luxury yacht BELLA visits SVG

More super and luxury yachts are visiting St Vincent and the Grenadines with the latest being the luxury yacht Bella Vita.
Bella was spotted on the weekend anchored in an area called the Young island Cut.
Powered by 2 Caterpillar Marine Engines, her top speed is 15.5 knots and cruises at 12 knots.
Bella is owned by Dwight Schar an American businessman. He is the founder of NVR, Inc., a Fortune 500 company that is the third-largest homebuilder in the United States.
According to camperandnicholsons.com, BELLA’s strong and reliable build, along with an impressive beach club and luxurious amenities such as a spa, a sauna and a Jacuzzi elevate her as the ideal charter yacht for family and friends who enjoy cruising with a generous sprinkle of thrills.
Main features include;
- 24ft Rigid Inflatable Tender
- 12 guests in 6 cabins
- Full beam Master suite with skylights and marble finish
- Exceptional and active crew with vast longevity
- Several large indoor and outdoor dining areas
- Expansive exterior spaces with a jacuzzi and sunpads
- Wide range of water sports equipment and activities
- Unique layout with all Cabins on the main/upper deck
