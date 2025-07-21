E.B. John Bursary Continues to Empower Students

E.B. John Legacy remembered through Bursary

On Friday 4th, July, founders of the bursary, The Toronto SVG Support Group and Lions Club South made the donation to two recipients, Morissa Morgan and Patlin Leacock.

The students are pursing the Public Relations Management online Continuing and Professional Education short course, being offered by The UWI Global Campus St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Sandra Bobb, President of The Toronto SVG Support Group thanked everyone who supports the education Bursary Program through donations and various fundraising activities. She noted that six students have thus far received the bursary, and this was the third year since it was issued.

President of the Lion Club South Michael John, reflected on the kindheartedness of E.B. John whom he described as a champion of volunteerism.

Head of The UWI Global Campus St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Dr. Resa Noel McBarnett, expressed gratitude to the organisations who honour the former Consulate General of Toronto and Manager of NBC Radio, by assisting students with an education.

Speaking on behalf of the 2025 recipients, Morissa Morgan conveyed appreciation to the organisations, the tutor Colvin Harry and The UWICG SVG for helping students pursue their dreams.

The first beneficiary of the E.B. John Bursary, Lucinna Poyer also reflected on her journey and communicated her indebtedness to all who made it possible for her to become the initial recipient.

ABOUT THE SCHOLARSHIP:

The E.B. John Memorial Bursary was launched in August 2021 and first given in 2022 and is an annual award established by The Toronto SVG Support Group (TTSVGSG) in memory of Evans Bernard John, a founding member of the group and former Consulate General of Toronto. The bursary supports Vincentian students pursuing studies, particularly in areas like Public Relations Management and any area of Communication at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The bursary is a fitting tribute to EB John’s vision of promoting positive interaction among Vincentians in the diaspora and supporting initiatives in St. Vincent & the Grenadines.