Earthquake rocks St Vincent & nearby islands

Last evening, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck northwest of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC), the earthquake occurred at 9:44 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers beneath the ocean floor.

According to the UWI Seismic Research Centre’s Automatic Earthquake Location, the quake struck:

99 kilometers northwest of Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

106 kilometers west of Castries, Saint Lucia.

Martinique, 130 miles SW of Fort-de-France.