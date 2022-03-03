Earthquake Strikes Northwest of Trinidad

At 1:49 AM Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, a light magnitude 4.2 (mb) earthquake occurred approximately 71.9 kilometers north of Güiria, Venezuela, 98.1 kilometers northwest of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and 101.1 kilometers northwest of Laventille, Trinidad and Tobago.

This event was located at 62.219°W and 11.219°N, at a depth of 120.1 kilometers according to the United States Geological Survey.

This information has not been reviewed by the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI SRC), the authority for seismic and volcanological information in the English-speaking Eastern Caribbean.