‘Ebola-Like Hemorrhagic Fever Virus’ Now Spreading In China

Dr. Robert Malone, known as the inventor of mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines, recently spoke with Steve Bannon on “The War Room” to shed light on the latest viral outbreak in China, which the government he claims is hiding the truth about its origins.

In December, the Chinese communist government placed Xi’an city in northwest Shaanxi province under lockdown following reports of hemorrhagic fever cases.

According to WION, there had been “multiple community transmission chains” including hemorrhagic fever cases in the area. China’s state-run Global Times described it as a “grim and complicated epidemic situation.” The disease was also described as “[sharing] similarity in early stage symptoms with COVID-19.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that many experts, including Dr. Malone, are worried that the disease spreading in China is an “Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever virus” and that the communist government is “hiding the true nature of this disease from the public and from the global community – Just like last time!” in reference to COVID.

“They are using language that this is a hemorrhagic fever virus. If that’s the case then it would be very odd that this would be something caused by the Coronavirus,” Dr. Malone explained. “That terminology is usually used for viruses in the family of Ebola.”

Dr. Malone added, “So this is something that many people have feared is the development of a rapidly spreading Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever virus. But we have not knowledge of whether that is going on here or not.”

In a separate WION report from December, it was revealed that China’s state-run Global Times described the disease as a “natural epidemic disease with high fatality rate.” Reports said that the main source of infection was rodents, which most likely bit on food that was then consumed by humans, or through edibles infected with mouse blood or feces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) as a disease that “affects many organ systems of the body, damages the overall cardiovascular system, and reduces the body’s ability to function on its own.” The CDC also warned that VHF in humans “can be difficult to prevent” and that prevention is “more difficult when the animal host is unknown or challenging to control (such as rodents or ticks).”

“No hemorrhagic fever was found in Wuhan [in early 2020], but Xi’an is now faced with a double epidemic,” a resident of Xi’an’s Xixian New District told Radio Free Asia in late December. “Everyone in China is paying attention to Xi’an right now.”

According to the report, the city of Xi’an, which is home to up to 13 million people, was placed under lockdown due to COVID and a recent outbreak of epidemic hemorrhagic fever. The state-sponsored Global Times paper said that “Hemorrhagic fever is a common infectious disease in northern China. Starting from October every year, some areas of Shaanxi [of which Xi’an is the provincial capital] enter the high incidence season of hemorrhagic fever.”

Citizens of Xi’an have been told to stay home as public transportation hubs have been closed down. More than 85% of flights in and out of Xi’an have been grounded as well. There had been no word as to how long the lockdown would last.