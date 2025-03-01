ECCB Hosts 9th Annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue

The 9th Annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue

The ECCB will host the 9th annual Growth and Resilience Dialogue on Thursday, 10 April and Friday, 11 April, 2025. The Dialogue promises to be a transformative event, bringing together industry leaders, public and private sector representatives and members of the public to tackle critical issues impacting our region’s development and growth.

The conference hosted at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, ECCB Campus, in Basseterre, St. Kitts will address how sustainable tourism, investments in sports, data innovation and resilience and electric vehicles could help shape a more prosperous future for our region.

Themed “In the Pursuit of Extraordinary Excellence,” this two-day event invites participants to engage in dynamic discussions and interactive sessions that aim to generate practical solutions for the future of the OECS and the wider Caribbean.

The theme draws inspiration from ECCB Governor, Timothy N.J. Antoine’s 2023 ‘Big Push’ challenge, which poses the critical question, “What would it take to double the size of our economies over the next decade?” It calls on us to pursue bold and extraordinary initiatives that will lead to tangible socio-economic development and lasting positive change.

The conference organisers have curated an exciting agenda.

Day One keynote addresses and presentations will delve into how to ensure sustainability in tourism, with a focus on indigenous and regenerative tourism practices. Additionally, there will be interactive sessions including live demonstrations on data mining, data resilience and building robust digital infrastructures to support our region’s technological landscape.

Day Two engagements will highlight sports investment and development, as well as the path for adoption of electric vehicles in the OECS. Highlights include a discussion with 2024 Triple Jump Olympic Champion, Thea Lafond-Gadson, a panel discussion on developing our region’s ecosystem for electric vehicles (EV); a masterclass on business and career opportunities in EV sales and servicing, and an exciting solar-powered EV showcase.

Conference speakers include: