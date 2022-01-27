ECCB Launches Artificial Intelligence Data Challenge

University students and practitioners in the field of data science are invited to participate in the Climate Resilience Data Challenge, a component of the 6th Growth and Resilience Dialogue organised by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in collaboration with the OECS Commission, The World Bank and University of the West Indies.

The 6th Growth and Resilience Dialogue (GRD) will be held on 6-7 April 2022 under the theme, “Climate Resilience: Securing The Future of Small Island Developing States.” The event will feature insightful thematic panel discussions on Day One and a Data Challenge on Day Two.

The Challenge provides an ideal opportunity for students and practitioners to showcase a wide variety of data-driven Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and the potential of AI to reveal deep insights from data sets and inform policy and decision making.

Interested individuals should apply to participate in the Challenge from 25 January to 10 February. The deadline for submissions is 24 March. The Challenge will culminate with the finalists, selected from the pool of candidates who submitted their entries, pitching their prototypes on 7 April for the opportunity to win the grand prize of US$10,000.00. There will also be some consolation prizes.