ECCB’s 40th (Ruby) Anniversary Track Featuring Colton T. World Premiere

The World Premiere Launch of the ECCB’s Special 40th (Ruby) Anniversary Track featuring Colton T, an artiste from the Commonwealth of Dominica, will take place on regional radio stations this Friday, 14 April at 4:30p.m., with a rebroadcast at 5:00p.m.

Leading into the 4:30p.m. launch of the track titled ECCB 40, Feel de Riddim!, Freedom (106.5) FM’s E.K. Flanders will interview Colton T along with the Chairperson of the Youth Subcommittee for the ECCB’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations, Leon Bullen, starting 4:20p.m. on 14 April.

The interview will air live on Freedom FM, which is based in Basseterre, St. Kitts where the ECCB is headquartered, and be simulcast on radio stations throughout the eight-member Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU). E.K. will pause the interview with Colton T and Leon Bullen to play ECCB 40, Feel de Riddim! at 4:30p.m., after which the conversation will resume and wrap up in time for 5:00p.m. when the song will be played again.

Members of the public can also scan the QR code on the promotional flyer for ECCB 40, Feel de Riddim!, in order to play the track any time from 4:30p.m. on 14 April. The promotional flyer and the link to listen to the track are on the ECCB Connects Facebook Page, Twitter Page and YouTube Channel.

ECCB 40, Feel de Riddim! is a groovy soca song that pays homage to the dynamism, innovation and ingenuity of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, which celebrates its 40th Anniversary on 1 October, the date the Central Bank became operational in 1983. The use of Riddim (rhythm) in the track is a metaphor for the ECCB’s continuous progress in advancing the good of the people of the Currency Union by maintaining monetary and financial stability and promoting growth and development.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank continues to be recognised for setting high standards as one of the strongest monetary unions in the world.

The ECCB recently captured the prize for Best Communications Initiative in the 2023 Central Banking Awards, for the production of its weekly public educational programme – ECCB Connects.

In 2022, the ECCB received the Central Banking Green Initiative Award for installing its solar canopy project at the Bank’s headquarters and significantly reducing its carbon footprint, and the Best New Banknote Series Award from Reconnaissance International.

In 2021, the ECCB received the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Infrastructure Award at the FinTech & RegTech Global Awards hosted by Central Banking. In 2018, ECCB Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine was named Central Bank Governor of the Year for the Caribbean by GlobalMarkets. In 2017, the ECCB was awarded at the World Institute for Action Learning (WIAL) Global Conference.

ECCB 40, Feel de Riddim! encourages the people of the ECCU to join in the 40th Anniversary Celebrations of the ECCB, our financial guide – “…side by side, we go march with pride!”

The ECCB’s 40th Anniversary Celebrations launched on 19 January and will come to a close in December.