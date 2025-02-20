ECTEL Marks Historic 100ᵗʰ Board Meeting with Special Video Project Launch

On Friday, 21st February, the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) will convene its historic 100ᵗʰ Board of Directors Meeting. The meeting will be held virtually on MS Teams from 9 a.m. and members of the public interested in observing can register at: Notice | 100th Meeting of the ECTEL Board of Directors – ECTEL.

The 100ᵗʰ Meeting of the Board will be chaired by Mr. Marc Richardson of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. His fellow Directors from the remaining ECTEL Contracting States of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia will gather virtually to discuss legal, regulatory and technical matters such as updates on the Electronic Communications Bill, ​ the digital inclusion survey and annual sector review; the procurement of Integrated Spectrum Management and Monitoring System vehicles, and spectrum pricing and management framework consultancy among other Agenda items. The Agenda can be seen in its entirety at: 100BD-1-Agenda-2024-250206.pdf.

Meanwhile, to commemorate this milestone, the Directorate has launched a video project highlighting the role and function of the Board of Directors, as well as the ECTEL support staff who have contributed to staging these meetings over the years.

The video project is a three-part series released in the lead-up to the 100ᵗʰ Board of Directors Meeting, with the full video set to be shared on Thursday, 20ᵗʰ February across all of ECTEL’s social media channels (@ectel on Facebook and YouTube and @ectelauthority on Instagram, X and LinkedIn) and on www.ectel.int.