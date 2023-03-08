ECTEL seeking a SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR, Apply Today

EASTERN CARIBBEAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS AUTHORITY (ECTEL)

VACANCY NOTICE

POST OF SYSTEM ADMINISTRATOR

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for appointment to the post of System Administrator with the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) at its regional Headquarters’ office located in Saint Lucia.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The System Administrator shall be expected to, among other things:

Administer MS Windows Server 2019 Active Directory environment.

Maintain, troubleshoot and support LAN/WAN network infrastructure.

Install and configure hardware, software, and peripheral equipment.

Administer Microsoft 365 applications (SharePoint, Teams, Exchange Online, Office 365).

Assist with website administration and content updates.

Monitor system performance and diagnose problems to improve network performance.

Perform vulnerability monitoring and hardening of systems and network devices.

Monitor results of backups, troubleshoot as needed and perform periodic test restores.

Co-ordinate service or replacement of defective products from vendors and manufacturers.

Provide technical support for projects.

Assist with information dissemination and training of end-users.

Provide technical support and guidance to resolve users’ computer hardware and software issues.

Maintain reports for support services and outcomes.

Maintain databases and produce reports monthly and as required.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

The applicant should possess:

A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent training and certification in Computer Science, Information Technology or other related discipline.

At least 3 years’ experience in Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

Experience in MS Active Directory, Group Policy, DHCP, DNS

Working knowledge of Server virtualization technologies (Microsoft Hyper-V)

Working knowledge of Microsoft 365/SharePoint/Teams/Office 365/Exchange Online administration and support

REQUIRED COMPETENCIES

Basic programming skills

Knowledge of computer network protocols and infrastructure

Working knowledge of databases and data migration best practices

Knowledge of Microsoft server and client operating systems

Knowledge of MacOS operating systems

Current with emerging technologies and cybersecurity concerns

Results oriented and sound decision-making ability

Ability to prioritise effectively and execute plans to support organisational success

Effective communication, writing and presentation skills

Ability to work independently and in teams with cross-functional relationships

Ability to apply critical thinking to assess and analyse situations to support the best outcomes

Attention to detail

Adaptability

Strives for continuous improvement

TERMS OF APPOINTMENT

The successful applicant will be offered a permanent position following successful completion of the probation period.

COMPENSATION PACKAGE

The compensation package is set at Grade 3, with applicable allowance and is free of income tax.

DUTY STATION

The successful applicant will be based at the Authority’s Headquarters in Saint Lucia and will be entitled to a relocation grant and baggage allowances (including transfer of a vehicle) if recruited outside of the duty station.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Please go to the website, www.ectel.int and click on “About Us” and “Career

Opportunities” or follow the link below to apply:

https://ectel.bamboohr.com/careers/9

Applications should be accompanied by the applicant’s curriculum vitae and the names and contact information of three (3) referees, along with certified copies of relevant certificates.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 22nd March, 2023 at 4:30 p. m.