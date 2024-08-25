Beyond Blame: Understanding the Deep Roots of Caribbean Pain

Guide Stars Lessons: Freeing the slaves.

We’re pretty damaged. As Caribbean people, we’ve been carrying deep wounds that we haven’t fully addressed. Too often, we fall into the habit of blaming outside forces—whether it’s “badminded” neighbors, the system, or even “Obeah”—for our struggles. But when you really think about it, this tendency to look outward for the source of our problems may just be an inheritance, passed down from the horrors of slavery and colonial oppression. It’s something intrinsic, deeply rooted within us, and it’s time we confront this internalized trauma rather than continue to blame external sources.

To truly grasp the depth of this inherited mindset, we must confront the brutal realities of slavery. Picture the whip tearing into flesh, the cries of pain echoing through the fields. Families were violently torn apart—mothers sold away from their children, husbands ripped from their wives—leaving behind a void of hopelessness. The enslaved endured relentless, backbreaking labor from dawn to dusk, their spirits crushed under the weight of dehumanization.

But the cruelty didn’t stop there; support systems were systematically destroyed. They were taught to distrust anyone who looked like them, to see fellow slaves as enemies rather than allies. Every attempt to foster hope or solidarity was met with ruthless suppression, ensuring they remained isolated, fearful, and powerless. This relentless oppression didn’t only break the body; it was designed to shatter the mind and with it any sense of unity or resistance.

And today, we’ve held on to that pain so tightly that we end up passing it down to our kids, who pass it down to theirs, and so on. It’s like we’re stuck in a loop, replaying the same struggles over and over.

What’s fascinating is that science is beginning to explain how this cycle continues on a deeper level. Dr. Chris Mason, a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine, talks about something called epigenetics. Essentially, he explains that trauma can leave a mark on our genes—not by changing our DNA, but by altering how those genes are expressed. This means that the stress and trauma our ancestors endured could actually affect how our bodies and minds function today. It’s wild to think about, but it makes sense when you see how generations of people continue to experience the same struggles and behaviors. It’s not just in our heads; it might be in our biology too.

Trauma isn’t a one-time experience—it can leave an imprint that echoes through generations. Take the Dutch Hunger Winter (1944–45), for example. During that brutal famine, pregnant women endured unimaginable hardships, and the effects didn’t stop with them. Their unborn children carried the scars of that trauma, marked in their very genes, and those scars showed up in higher rates of obesity, diabetes, and mental health issues later in life. This isn’t just theory; it’s real, tangible evidence that the pain of one generation can ripple through to the next, altering the course of lives before they’re even fully begun.

Gaining this level of understanding really changes how we see things, doesn’t it? It shows that the way we keep blaming others and holding onto pain isn’t just a bad habit—it’s possibly something that’s been passed down to us. But the thing is, by recognizing this, we have the power to break the cycle. Instead of letting the past control us, we can start to heal and make sure our kids don’t inherit the same burdens. The goal is to break free and forge a new path, leaving behind those old, destructive cycles.

This reminds me of the fable “The Elephant and the Rope.” As a young elephant, it’s tied to a small rope that it can’t break free from, and as it grows up, it continues to believe the rope is stronger than it really is. Even when it becomes big and powerful, the elephant stays tethered, never realizing it could easily snap the rope and be free. The trauma and limiting beliefs we inherit are like that rope—something we’ve outgrown but still allow to hold us back.

Once we realize our own strength, we can break free and leave those mental and emotional ropes behind.

You have the power to stop this trauma from being passed down. The cycle can end with you. Imagine that—by choosing to heal, to confront the pain rather than let it define you, you’re not just changing your life; you’re changing the lives of future generations. This is your moment to take control, to rewrite the narrative, and to ensure that your children and their children inherit a legacy of strength, not the burdens of the past. The power is in your hands.

I may not be able to see how my genes are expressed, but one way I’ve been able to work through my limiting thoughts and trauma is by embracing the philosophy of the superman, or the Übermensch (OO-ber-men-sh). This concept, introduced by philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche (Knee-che), is about transcending the limitations imposed by society, culture, or even our own fears and past traumas. It teaches that we can rise above these constraints, shaping our own destiny and becoming the best version of ourselves. Anytime I feel limited, I take a step back, reflect, and remind myself that I will not be bested by whatever the issue is, and I endeavor to find a solution.

Caution: This mindset is existentialist and a bit humanistic—I am relying on my own strength and critical thinking to tackle life’s challenges.

Though I believe in a higher power, I prefer not to suspend my abilities to think critically; However, I trust that this higher power has already equipped me with the tools I need to solve the issues I face. The answers are within me because this higher power created me with the innate ability to overcome challenges.

The healing you seek is already within you; it begins with acknowledging the trauma and taking bold steps to reverse it. By facing your limitations head-on and deciding to rise above them, you can break free from the chains of the past. You hold the power to rewrite your story, to cast off inherited burdens, and to create a legacy of strength for the generations that follow. This journey of healing is not only personal—it’s a profound act of empowerment. The choice to free yourself is yours, shatter the cycle and forge a future where you are truly liberated.