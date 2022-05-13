Eleven migrants drown while trying to reach Puerto Rico

At least 11 suspected migrants have died after their boat capsized near the US territory of Puerto Rico.
The US Coast Guard said there were 38 survivors so far – mostly from Haiti, with two from the Dominican Republic.
Interceptions of migrants in the waters of the Caribbean have spiked in the past year.
“The sea is dangerous,” said Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson from the US Coast Guard. “These ventures are dangerous.”
The Coast Guard first learned of the capsize after the ship – which was taking part in an “illegal voyage” – was spotted by a Customs and Border Patrol aircraft about 10 nautical miles (18km) off the coast of Desecheo, an uninhabited island in Puerto Rico.
The boat’s passengers did not appear to be wearing life jackets, the Coast Guard said. The vessel is believed to have departed from the Dominican Republic.
“Our highest priority is saving lives and that is what my crews will exhaust themselves doing,” he said.
The Coast Guard increased the number of survivors on Friday morning, from 31 to 38. Eight are in hospital.
The number of migrants detained in the Caribbean is increasing as more people – particularly Haitians – flee instability and poverty in their own country.