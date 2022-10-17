Empire State Building will be lighted in SVG Flag Colours October 27

When St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrate 43 years of independence on the 27th of this month, the renowned Empire State Building will be adorned in the colours of its national flag.

The Consulate General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New York has announced that the inaugural flag-raising ceremony will take place on October 27 at 1:30 p.m. at Bowling Green, New York.

In a release the consulate said:

“The iconic EMPIRE STATE BUILDING would be illuminated in the colours of our NATIONAL FLAG at 5:58 p.m. at a location that will be announced later that evening. Come out in our national colours and exhibit our LOVE and SUPPORT for our beloved SVG by standing tall and proud in our national colours”.