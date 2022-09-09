Employment opportunity: In Country Program Support Officers Needed

Location: St. Vincent & The Grenadines; applicants must be legally able to work in the Caribbean Position Type: Full-time Classification: Part Time-time Consultant (1 year contract renewed based on performance) Language requirements: Fluent in English

Introduction

Cuso International (Cuso) is a development organization that works to reduce poverty and inequality through the efforts of highly skilled volunteers, collaborative partnerships and compassionate donors. We envision a world where all people can realize their potential, develop their skills and participate fully in society. Cuso international works in developing countries across the world. Funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC), Cuso International (Cuso) is implementing the 4-year project Blueprints for Gender Equality (BLUEPRINTS) in Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines; the project will build the capacity of local governments to better integrate gender into policies, programs and services. Cuso will be contracting four ICPSO (one in each of the four countries) as consultants. Reporting directly to the Project Manager (PM), the ICPSO will be responsible for implementation of key activities, volunteer logistics and partnership management.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Support the PM on the implementation of activities according to annual work plans and budgets.

Support the development and management of partnerships with ministries, departments and agencies, women’s rights organizations and private sector actors.

Coordinate with local partners to collect data and information as part of Cuso monitoring, evaluation, accountability and learning (MEAL) Plan ensuring all documents are submitted according to Cuso and donor timelines.

Coordinate support for the placement of Canadian experts (as volunteer), including management of all finance, administration, accommodation, safety and security and logistic systems before and during volunteer arrival.

Coordinate with the PM and Finance and Administration Officer (FAO) to carry-out in-country orientation processes for volunteers.

Ensure all administrative requirements for volunteer arrival, orientation and departure are implemented (e.g. volunteer visas).

Ensure emergency and risk-management plans are developed, implemented and adhered to at the country level by all local partners and volunteers.

Act as the in-country emergency contact for volunteers for all health, safety and security issues ensuring Cuso’s Caribbean Representative (CR) and the PM are informed on a regular basis.

Keep CR and PM informed of any potential safety and security threats, whether low, medium or high, at all times.

Complete all in-country processes with local partners for the arrival of volunteers and induction activities.

Maintain excellent communication with Cuso staff, volunteers and local partners at all times.

Participate in regular planning meetings with the BLUEPRINTS project team.

Coordinate with the PM and FAO on all logistics planning for meetings, events, team visits and regional meetings.

Monitor, verify and follow up on payments for authorized expenditures and payments for workshop, trainings or events and volunteer-related expenses.

Prepare necessary financial documentation (e.g. invoices) for PM, FAO and Cuso Finance Department at Headquarters for authorized expenditures and payments.

OTHER DUTIES

Participate in regional or Cuso meetings when necessary as well as participate in local and national events, meetings, etc. to promote Cuso’s work in the region.

Fulfill any other responsibilities as may be assigned from the CR and/or PM.

POSITION QUALIFICATIONS

Essential

University degree in international development or a related field

Minimum three years’ experience in project management, including annual work planning and budget execution, MEAL systems and mid-year and annual reporting

Minimum three years’ experience working witha not-for-profit organization

Strong experience establishing and managing partnerships with government, civil society and private sector actors

Knowledge of current issues and trends in gender equality and/oreconomic empowerment of vulnerable groups (e.g. women, youth and persons living with disabilities) and/or climate change and food security in the Caribbean)

Well-developed experience managing partnerships for project implementation, including experience working with government and civil society

Proven experience in volunteer management

Proficiency with Office Suite (Windows, Word, Power Point, Outlook) database, internet

Experience working with individuals from diverse backgrounds and cultures

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and ability to work as part of a multi-cultural team

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English

Highly organized with great attention to details and good team coordination skills

Excellent problem-solving and conflict-resolution skills

Ability to respond to emergency situations (e.g. medical emergencies, natural disasters, assaults, etc.)

Ability to work irregular hours occasionally (evenings and weekends) when necessary

HOW TO APPLY: To apply, please forward: 1) a Copy of your professional resume in English, maximum of 4 pages; and 2) a Cover letter in English. Please send applications to [email protected] with the position ‘ICPSO – Caribbean-SVG‘ clearly marked as the subject title.

Applications should be received no later than September 25, 2022, 11:59 pm Eastern Time. To be considered, your resume and cover letter should demonstrate that all of the essential qualifications are met. Applications that do not meet the above requirements will not be considered.