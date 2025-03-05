Empowering Women in Politics: NDP Hosts “Elect Her” Conference

NDP Women’s Arm to Host “Elect Her” Conference on International Women’s Day

The Women’s Arm of the New Democratic Party (NDP) is set to host the “Elect Her” Conference on March 8, 2025, at the NDP’s Headquarters in Kingstown starting at 9:30 AM in observance of International Women’s Day. This landmark event is dedicated to empowering women in politics and leadership while promoting the NDP’s plan on the Women’s Agenda.

The “Elect Her” Conference will bring together women leaders, policymakers, and political aspirants for a day of insightful discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses. In addition to our two female candidates, Laverne Gibson Velox and Senator Shevern John, the conference will also feature presentations from distinguished female Members of Parliament from the region, including:

Hon. Emmalin Pierre (NNP, Grenada) – Political Leader of the NNP and Leader of the Opposition in Grenada

Hon. Rhoda Moy Crawford (JLP, Jamaica) – Sitting MP for Manchester Central

Additionally, attendees will hear from Dr. Godwin Friday, Leader of the NDP, and Ronnia Durham Balcombe, President of the NDP Women’s Arm, as they outline the NDP’s commitment to women’s advancement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The afternoon session will include a panel discussion on “Increasing Women’s Participation in Representative Politics”, where the guest speakers and party leadership will engage in meaningful dialogue about strategies to improve gender representation in Parliament.

The NDP Women’s Arm invites both men and women to attend this conference, as issues affecting women and gender equality in leadership are national issues. This event is free and open to the public, and attendees will have the opportunity to engage with leaders, network with like-minded individuals, and be part of the movement for greater female representation in politics.