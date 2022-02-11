Lassa fever: England records its first death from eye-bleeding virus

SOURCE DAILY MAIL – A person in Bedfordshire has become the first in England to die after catching Lassa fever, the UK Health Security Agency announced on Friday.

The unidentified individual was the third member of a family who recently returned from West Africa to become infected with the virus.

A total of 11 cases of the rodent-borne disease have ever been detected in the UK. The three infections identified in the East of England in the last three days are the first spotted since 2009.

The disease, which has been classed as having ‘pandemic potential’, is thought to cause no symptoms in 80 per cent of patients and kill just one per cent of those it infects.

The UKHSA is conducting a ‘robust contact tracing exercise’ to reach everyone who had close contact with those infected.

But it said the risk to the general public ‘remains very low’.

Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria — which is currently suffering an outbreak of the virus — and several other countries on the west coast of Africa, including Liberia and Guinea.

People usually become infected after exposure to food or household items that are contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rats.

But the virus, which can make trigger seizures and bleeding from the eyes, as well as make women bleed from their vagina, can also be transmitted via bodily fluids.

WHAT IS LASSA FEVER?

Scientists first identified the virus causing Lassa fever in 1969. It belongs to the Arenaviridae family. According to the World Health Organization, 80 per cent of people who get infected won’t develop any symptoms. But the virus has a case-fatality rate of around 1 per cent. Lassa fever is endemic in Nigeria and several other countries on the west coast of Africa, including Liberia and Guinea, according to the WHO. Symptoms begin with headaches, sore throats and vomiting, but it can trigger bleeding from the mouth, nose or vagina. However, they gradually progress to shock, seizures, tremors, disorientation and comas without prompt treatment. A quarter of patients will also experience temporary deafness that will eventually return, medical literature states. Pregnant women who contract the disease late in pregnancy face an 80 per cent chance of losing their child or dying themselves. It can either be spread by rats or from person-to-person by exposure to bodily fluids of someone who is infected. LASSA FEVER Pandemic potential