In St. Vincent (SVG), the Rural Transformation Unit of the Ministry of Agriculture is continuing to undertake the Enhancing Household Food and Nutrition Security through Home Gardening Project.

To date, roughly 50 home gardeners have received instruction in fertilizer application and pest management, as well as four groups in seedling production and transplanting.

Some of the recipients have already received seeds and/or seedlings and have started their garden plots.

The program is being carried out in partnership with the Evangelical Churches of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Rural Transformation Unit, in collaboration with the Extension and Advisory Services and Soil Conservation Units, will continue to monitor the gardens and provide technical advice and feedback throughout the project’s lifespan.