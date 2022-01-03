Ensuring ‘that Covid-19 is the last pandemic’ is Bill Gates top goal for 2022

Ensuring ‘that Covid-19 is the last pandemic is at the top of Bill Gates 2022 resolutions.

In his end-of-year blog post, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and healthcare philanthropist wrote that among the world’s biggest problems, the next Covid-level health scare is pressing enough to demand attention in 2022.

“We can’t afford to repeat the suffering of the last two years,” Gates wrote. “The world had a chance to invest in the tools and systems that could’ve prevented the Covid-19 pandemic, and we didn’t take it.”

Gates hinted that the topic will be the subject of his next book, set to publish next year. In the meantime, he wrote, investing in medical research and development is a smart place to start: Many of the world’s highest-profile medical projects, paused by Covid, could accelerate again in the near future.

In one example, he noted, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation helped fund a Phase III trial of islatravir, a preventative HIV medication, in Africa.

Current pill treatments offer reliable protection, but they must be ingested in frequent or otherwise planned intervals. The new treatment, also a pill, would only need to be taken once per month — and the trial’s first results, released this summer, were promising, Gates noted.

Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates have also donated billions of dollars to various health organizations. In a 2019 Wall Street Journal essay , the pair said they’d given up to $10 billion to organizations like the Global Fund, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) over the past two decades.

In his blog post, Gates wrote, some of this year’s achievements show that the world may really be able to end the Covid pandemic and curb the next one, from governments and nonprofits combating climate change together to the World Health Organization’s approval of the first malaria vaccine.

“Now is the time to learn from our mistakes and take steps to prevent this terrible experience from ever happening again,” Gates wrote. “I’m hopeful that we’ll see broad support for pandemic preparedness efforts, and I plan on spending a lot of time advocating for them.”