Ethiopian govt declares UNILATERAL TRUCE to allow aid into Tigray

Ethiopian authorities declared an immediate, unilateral truce with the rebel forces in the Tigray region to allow aid into the embattled province, with almost 90% of the population suffering from food shortages.

The govt issued a statement saying that it “hopes that this truce will substantially improve the humanitarian situation on the ground and pave the way for the resolution of the conflict in northern Ethiopia without further bloodshed.”

Getting the aid in might be a tricky task though, as emergency supply convoys to Tigray have been attacked and looted on many occasions before, with the govt and the rebels blaming each other for the incidents.