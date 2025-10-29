EU Ambassador to SVG presents credentials to G.G

EU AMBASSADOR TO SVG PRESENTS CREDENTIALS

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines warmly welcomed Her Excellency Fiona Ramsey, Ambassador of the European Union to Barbados and Ambassador Designate to the Eastern Caribbean States, who presented her credentials to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor- General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on Friday, October 24, 2025.

During her official visit, Ambassador Ramsey paid courtesy calls on Dr. the Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Foreign Affairs Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Discussions centred on shared priorities and a mutual commitment to resilience, sustainable development, and prosperity for all.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines reaffirms its dedication to deepening this valued partnership with the European Union, founded on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for a sustainable and prosperous future.