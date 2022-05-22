EU politician: WHO pandemic treaty means ‘An end to democracy’

On May 11 German Member of European Parliament (MEP) Christine Anderson delivered a powerful speech against the newly proposed World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic treaty, warning, “the abolition of democracy by the global elites continues.”

“On March 3, the EU Commission was authorized…to renegotiate the treaty with the World Health Organization on behalf of the member states. Under the guise of improving global pandemic response, the plan is to allow the WHO to seize executive governance powers of the member states in [the] case of a pandemic,” Anderson explained. “Granting government powers to [a] non-elected body is the exact opposite of democratic recourse and takes away any possibility for the people to hold officials accountable.”

“This amounts to no less than disenfranchising the people. I am imploring you, do what you were elected to do,” she exhorted her colleagues. “Look into this and protect the rights of the people.”