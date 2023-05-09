Euroclima in the Caribbean Launch Event

EU’s Climate-Related Programme for Latin America and Caribbean

After a decade of successful implementation, the flagship programme for green action, Euroclima, has expanded its reach to support 33 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

On May 10th 2023, the official launch of Euroclima in the Caribbean which will be held in Barbados, signals the start the programme in the Caribbean, and highlights the commitment of the European Union to continued partnership towards a green transition in the region.

The main focus of the event will be to:

Showcase the programme as the main vehicle for green cooperation under the European Green Deal in the region

Build awareness of the initiative and the support to be provided to the region in their green transition and

Signal the start of implementation of the action in the Caribbean and encourage regional and national level engagement in the process.

The launch will take place at the Walkers Reserve, a centre for regenerative work, which reinforces the key messages and the commitments under the programme.

We will mark this auspicious occasion with our valued regional partners who represent a wide range of regional and international organisations including a number of CARICOM agencies, the OECS Secretariat, CELAC, senior government officials from the Government of Barbados (as the host country) and representatives from EU Members State Agencies, UN agencies and European diplomatic missions.

The launch will be livestreamed so that our Caribbean national focal points, partner development agencies and other key partners and can join us; lending a regional dimension.

Additional a short promotional video will be launched as a visual introduction to the programme and broadcasted simultaneously at the event and across the region. The livestream for the launch can be accessed through UWITV’s cable network or via the following link – Website: www.uwitv.org or Facebook: www.facebook.com/UWITv/