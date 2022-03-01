President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola says the European Parliament recognizes Ukraine’s European perspective.

At an extraordinary meeting of the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, convened over Russia’s aggression against Ukraine Metsola said the EU recognizes the European perspective of Ukraine, welcomes Mr. President, Ukraine’s application for candidate status and will work to achieve this goal. The EU and Ukraine must look to the future together.

Addressing the President of Ukraine, Metsola said the European Parliament supports Ukraine in its struggle for survival at this dark moment in our history. She said when Ukraine looks at the European Parliament, it will find an ally, a space to speak to Europe and the world, and always a friend.