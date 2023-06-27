Former members of St Vincent (SVG) Coastguard forms new association

Former members of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard Service have created an association after extensive consultation and deliberation. The Association’s goal is to:
Assist the SVG Coastguard Service wherever possible
Offer aid to its members when needed, and
Participate in activities that improve the social life of its members
On June 13, 2023, an election was held to select an executive to handle the association’s affairs for the next two years. The elected executive is as follows:
President – Norris Stewart
Vice President – Jerome Dick
Secretary – Brenton Cain
Treasury – Aaron Francois
PRO – Kenneth Skerritt
Committee members – Ralph Liverpool, Tyrone John
The Association seeks to collaborate closely with the SVG Coast Guard Service, providing its services as needed and supporting the development of that organization.
Membership in the Association is open to retired Coast Guard officers.