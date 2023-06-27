Former members of St Vincent (SVG) Coastguard forms new association

Former members of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coastguard Service have created an association after extensive consultation and deliberation. The Association’s goal is to:

Assist the SVG Coastguard Service wherever possible

Offer aid to its members when needed, and

Participate in activities that improve the social life of its members

On June 13, 2023, an election was held to select an executive to handle the association’s affairs for the next two years. The elected executive is as follows:

President – Norris Stewart

Vice President – Jerome Dick

Secretary – Brenton Cain

Treasury – Aaron Francois

PRO – Kenneth Skerritt

Committee members – Ralph Liverpool, Tyrone John

The Association seeks to collaborate closely with the SVG Coast Guard Service, providing its services as needed and supporting the development of that organization.

Membership in the Association is open to retired Coast Guard officers.

Source : RSVGPF