Ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, who visited Kingstown, St. Vincent, from March 27–29 as Special Envoy of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, told the St Vincent Times in an exclusive interview that he is expecting strong leadership from St. Vincent and the Grenadines during its term as pro tempore president of CELAC.

The interview looked at security in the region, EU-CELAC relations, US-CELAC relations, and the EU-CELAC summit in July 2023.

Ambassador Pandiani was in St. Vincent on a three-day working visit to cooperate with SVG and hand out the torch of the PTP of CELAC.

During the Special Envoys’ visit, he met with and held meetings with the SVG National Coordinator, Ambassador Douglas Slater and his team, Foreign Minister Kesial Peters, and Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Ambassador Pandiani will work with SVG on regional issues like climate change, the digital transition, social development, energy and economic recovery, education, and health, among many others.