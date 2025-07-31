The Forestry summer programme is inviting young explorers to see, explore and understand the beauty and value of St Vincent’s forests.

The programme is being carried by the Forestry Department in collaboration with the Ridge to Reef Project, funded by the Global Environment Facility and the United Nations Development Programme.

The Forestry Department says limited spaces are available with five days of learning, hiking, presentations and games for children ages 9 to 12.

North Leeward: Spring Village Methodist Primary School | Aug 4-8

North Windward: Owia Primary School | Aug 11-15

Bequia: Bequia Anglican School | Aug 18-22

Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM daily

Registration forms available at each location:

Owia – Leon Matthews (Range Officer), Rawl Baptiste, Mrs. Nero (Principal)

Spring Village – Cathleen Trumpet-Wyllie (Range Officer), Mrs. Holder

Bequia – Necy (432-3423), Select Store in the Harbour (458-3009)