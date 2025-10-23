Fair skies give way to rain by Sunday in SVG

Over the next couple days, fair/clear skies across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) could be interrupted with cloud patches bringing a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.

By Sunday, cloudiness/moisture is likely to increase with scattered showers across SVG.

Moderate-occasionally fresh (20 – 30km/h) breeze across our islands could vary in direction between easterly and southeasterly in some locations.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m(3ft) west of our islands and 1.5m(5ft) east of our islands for the next few days.